Duality Advisers LP Buys 40,681 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 142.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,681 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours accounts for 0.5% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

NYSE:DD opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

