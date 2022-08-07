Duality Advisers LP Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,503 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy makes up approximately 0.5% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

