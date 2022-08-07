Duality Advisers LP Invests $3.32 Million in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,000,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,607,000 after buying an additional 118,585 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,798,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,741,000 after buying an additional 60,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,014,000 after buying an additional 126,387 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,108,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,358,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,269,000 after buying an additional 660,094 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

