Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 56,436 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,436 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,000. CVS Health comprises 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,870,096,000 after purchasing an additional 414,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,273,690,000 after acquiring an additional 408,181 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,677,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,485,539,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,805,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $102.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $80.15 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.91. The stock has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

