Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $11,559,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 21,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $179.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.51. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.85 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.04%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.38.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
