Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.30-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Duke Energy also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.30-5.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

DUK traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $109.16. 3,033,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,873. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.71 and its 200-day moving average is $107.27. The company has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,245 shares of company stock worth $137,021 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

