Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Duke Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $5.30-5.60 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.30-$5.60 EPS.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

DUK opened at $109.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.71 and its 200-day moving average is $107.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,245 shares of company stock worth $137,021. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Duke Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

