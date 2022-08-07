DXdao (DXD) Trading 8% Lower This Week

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 7th. DXdao has a total market cap of $22.16 million and approximately $4,773.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for $449.24 or 0.01936233 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000221 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.51 or 0.00553864 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000650 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002032 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000213 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00286011 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004371 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000786 BTC.
DXdao Coin Profile
DXD is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link.
Buying and Selling DXdao
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.