DXdao (DXD) Trading 8% Lower This Week

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 7th. DXdao has a total market cap of $22.16 million and approximately $4,773.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for $449.24 or 0.01936233 BTC on major exchanges.



DXdao Coin Profile

DXD is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link.

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

