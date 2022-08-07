Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th.

Dynacor Group Stock Down 4.9 %

TSE:DNG opened at C$3.08 on Friday. Dynacor Group has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$3.50. The company has a market cap of C$119.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$63.44 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Dynacor Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

