Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.33.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $148.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.98. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eaton has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

