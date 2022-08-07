Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of +4% yr/yr to $2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPC shares. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.83.

Shares of NYSE EPC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.02. 432,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $623.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.70 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,950,000 after acquiring an additional 153,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,702,000 after buying an additional 135,214 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1,902.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 125,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 118,786 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after buying an additional 95,390 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,940,000 after buying an additional 93,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

