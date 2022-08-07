Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.13.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.5 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $132.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total transaction of $1,435,725.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,755.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total transaction of $1,435,725.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,692,454. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,645,000 after buying an additional 190,435 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $1,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

