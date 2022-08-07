Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.90-$8.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.80 billion-$29.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.27 billion.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $301.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $316.06.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after buying an additional 83,299 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 587.1% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 64,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after buying an additional 55,421 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 144,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,336,000 after buying an additional 54,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 399.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

