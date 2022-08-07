Elysian (ELY) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Elysian (ELY) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $39,858.19 and approximately $48,265.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Elysian has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,204.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004349 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00132298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00035612 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00066973 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

ELY is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elysian

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.