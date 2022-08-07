Emercoin (EMC) Price Reaches $0.0182 on Major Exchanges

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $904,555.99 and approximately $8,856.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00046169 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000211 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002900 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,641,009 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Emercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

