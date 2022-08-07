Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

