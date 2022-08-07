Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Enovis also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.15-$2.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Enovis to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ENOV traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,978. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Enovis has a 1-year low of $52.27 and a 1-year high of $164.01.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Enovis had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $395.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Enovis’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enovis stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

