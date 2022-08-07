Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Enovis also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.15-$2.35 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on ENOV shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Enovis to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
Enovis Stock Up 2.2 %
Enovis stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.42. The stock had a trading volume of 293,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,978. Enovis has a 52-week low of $52.27 and a 52-week high of $164.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.13.
Institutional Trading of Enovis
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enovis stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.
About Enovis
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enovis (ENOV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.