Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Enovis also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.15-$2.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENOV shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Enovis to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Enovis stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.42. The stock had a trading volume of 293,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,978. Enovis has a 52-week low of $52.27 and a 52-week high of $164.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.13.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Enovis had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $395.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enovis stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

