Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Enovis also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.15-$2.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Enovis to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Trading Up 2.2 %

ENOV traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.42. 293,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.13. Enovis has a 52-week low of $52.27 and a 52-week high of $164.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $395.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.23 million. Enovis had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enovis stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.