Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,871 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $32,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

