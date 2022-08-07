EpiK Protocol (EPK) Price Hits $0.0112 on Top Exchanges

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $292,185.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00624020 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015266 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol.

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

