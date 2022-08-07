Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.48-$3.58 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity Residential also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.89-$0.93 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equity Residential from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.18.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EQR opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average of $81.28. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.