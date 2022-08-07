Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.43-$3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Evergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.43-$3.63 EPS.

Evergy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $67.83. 670,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,398. Evergy has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.51%.

EVRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.33.

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $44,137.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Evergy by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

