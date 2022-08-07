Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.43-3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.55. Evergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.43-$3.63 EPS.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.02.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Evergy’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

EVRG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $44,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 21.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 84.3% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.