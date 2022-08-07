EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.52-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $607.00 million-$615.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.07 million. EVERTEC also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.52-$2.60 EPS.

EVERTEC Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of EVTC traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.87. 285,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,248. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average of $39.28.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. EVERTEC had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

EVTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $347,071.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVERTEC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.