Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) PT Raised to $40.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVH has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.91.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Evolent Health’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

