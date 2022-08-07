ExNetwork Token (EXNT) Price Up 5.2% This Week

ExNetwork Token (EXNT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One ExNetwork Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ExNetwork Token has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $91.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ExNetwork Token has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00631715 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002250 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014614 BTC.
About ExNetwork Token
ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,050,105 coins. ExNetwork Token’s official Twitter account is @exncapital and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ExNetwork Token is exnetwork.community.
ExNetwork Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ExNetwork Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExNetwork Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.