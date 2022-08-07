extraDNA (XDNA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $33,056.00

extraDNA (XDNA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 7th. extraDNA has a market cap of $97,440.53 and approximately $33,056.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, extraDNA has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,072.00 or 0.99985260 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00049254 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00234029 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00175119 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00273939 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00054454 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005176 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling extraDNA

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

