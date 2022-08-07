Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2022

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FN. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.17.

Fabrinet Trading Down 0.8 %

FN stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $74.57 and a 1-year high of $126.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.24 and its 200-day moving average is $94.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $4,611,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $1,401,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.