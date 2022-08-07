Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FN. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.17.

Fabrinet Trading Down 0.8 %

FN stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $74.57 and a 1-year high of $126.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.24 and its 200-day moving average is $94.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fabrinet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $4,611,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $1,401,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

