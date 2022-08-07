Falcon Project (FNT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Falcon Project (FNT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last week, Falcon Project has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Falcon Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $466,301.54 and approximately $62.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 144% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.12 or 0.00657263 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016267 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Falcon Project
Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus.
