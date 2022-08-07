Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $328,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 379.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,102 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,463.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,557 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Argus lowered their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $182,599 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

