Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-$6.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.10-$6.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRT. UBS Group cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.75. 834,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,267. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $92.02 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 123.70%.

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In related news, Director David W. Faeder purchased 10,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $547,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $1,682,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 149.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 341,208.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 40,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

