Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.10-$6.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.10-$6.25 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.29.

FRT stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.75. The company had a trading volume of 834,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $92.02 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.10.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 123.70%.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

