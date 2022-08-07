Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Sold by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,148 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBCG opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29.

