Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Barclays

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $38.72 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 349,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 212,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 165,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 71,095 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,866,000 after buying an additional 14,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also

