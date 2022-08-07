Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Lowered to C$10.50 at TD Securities

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.57.

Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$9.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of C$965.73 million and a PE ratio of 18.12. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$8.84 and a 52 week high of C$11.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.83.

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$172.34 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.2913796 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total value of C$1,254,243.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$740,032.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

