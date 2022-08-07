Financial Advantage Inc. Cuts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Financial Advantage Inc. trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 3.1% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $93.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.54.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

