Financial Advantage Inc. Invests $437,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 0.4% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Caterpillar by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Caterpillar by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 270,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,077,000 after purchasing an additional 93,811 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

Shares of CAT opened at $185.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.79. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

