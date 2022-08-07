Financial Advantage Inc. Lowers Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Financial Advantage Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for approximately 2.5% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 3.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Sysco by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Sysco by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $86.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.
In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
