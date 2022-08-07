Firo (FIRO) Price Hits $2.86 on Major Exchanges

Firo (FIRO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last week, Firo has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.86 or 0.00012263 BTC on exchanges. Firo has a market cap of $32.49 million and $5.71 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,324.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.73 or 0.07368669 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00164350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00020967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.91 or 0.00265412 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00719961 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.64 or 0.00615838 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005727 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Firo

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,358,219 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Firo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

