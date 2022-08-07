First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.19

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and traded as high as $6.74. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 18,040 shares trading hands.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%.
About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
