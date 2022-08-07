First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.02

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and traded as high as $6.08. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 64,387 shares.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
