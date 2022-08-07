First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.02

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and traded as high as $6.08. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 64,387 shares.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 84,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 22.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 16.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.