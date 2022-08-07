First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 907,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.23% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $17,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 89,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 42,211 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPE stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.44. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

