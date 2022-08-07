FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.80.

FSV has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 60,700.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in FirstService by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Stock Performance

FirstService Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ FSV opened at $131.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 1.00. FirstService has a 1-year low of $112.64 and a 1-year high of $202.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

