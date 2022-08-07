Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 440,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $44,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.46.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $106.08 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,224,609 shares of company stock worth $113,982,154 and have sold 49,000 shares worth $5,072,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

