FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Lowered to $254.00 at Morgan Stanley

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $268.00 to $254.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $312.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $289.70.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $226.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $282.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,511,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,760,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

