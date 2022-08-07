Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Fluor updated its FY22 guidance to $1.15-1.35 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.35 EPS.

Fluor Price Performance

NYSE FLR opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46. Fluor has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James T. Hackett acquired 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 596.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

