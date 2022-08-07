Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Fluor updated its FY22 guidance to $1.15-1.35 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.35 EPS.
Fluor Price Performance
NYSE FLR opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46. Fluor has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James T. Hackett acquired 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Fluor
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.
About Fluor
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
Further Reading
