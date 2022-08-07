Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fortis were worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Fortis by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 49.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average of $47.83. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 80.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Edward Jones cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.10.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

