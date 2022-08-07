Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $133.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.12 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.81.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

