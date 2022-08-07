Forsta AP Fonden Has $10.74 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Fastenal by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

Fastenal Stock Performance

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 3,736 shares of company stock worth $182,599 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.95 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $53.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

